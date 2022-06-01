Supply-chain issues postpone Hwy 19 Redwood Falls bridge project to June 6

The Highway 19 bridge repair project in Redwood Falls is now scheduled to begin Monday, June 6. The start date has been adjusted several times due to multiple material delays.

The project includes repairing and resurfacing the bridge over the Redwood River just west of U.S. Highway 71 in Redwood Falls. Deteriorated concrete deck and approach panels will be replaced; the bridge railing will be repaired; and the pedestrian access to the west side of the bridge will be updated to meet current Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

Traffic impacts

One-half of the bridge deck will be removed at a time, allowing the other half of the bridge to be used for traffic during much of construction. Bridge lanes will be reduced from twelve feet to ten feet and can accommodate two-way traffic; however, drivers are asked to slow down and use extra caution through the work zone. No oversize, overweight permits will be issued in the work zone during the project. If a temporary lane closure becomes necessary during construction, flaggers will direct traffic across the bridge.

A detour of Hwy 19 will be required up to three times during construction for about one week each occurrence to complete concrete work. The detour follows County Road 17/Laser Avenue, County Road 25, River Road, and Redwood 101.

Project benefits and cost

Benefits of the project include a smoother deck surface, the extended service life of the bridge, and compliance with ADA standards.

PCI Roads, LLC, is the contractor for the project, which will cost $950,000. Please note that start and end dates continue to be weather dependent and are subject to change due to other unforeseeable circumstances.