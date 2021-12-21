Supply chain problems delay Minnesota registration stickers

Hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans who renew their annual vehicle registrations online or by mail might not get their 2022 stickers in time thanks to global supply chain disruptions. Manufacturing company 3M typically produces the stickers but the company reported Tuesday that it can’t get the paper it needs.

State Department of Public Safety’s Driver and Vehicle Services Division Director Pong Xiong says some 52,000 registration renewals have already been submitted, and he anticipates receiving another 320,000 additional renewals before the end of January.

The division says drivers who renew in person at a license center can get pre-printed stickers on the spot.