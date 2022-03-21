Supreme Court Justice Thomas Hospitalized With Infection

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court says Justice Clarence Thomas has been hospitalized because of an infection.

The court says in a statement that Thomas has been at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., since Friday after experiencing “flu-like symptoms.”

The court offered no explanation for why it waited two days to disclose that the 73-year-old justice was in the hospital.

It also provided no additional details about the infection, but said Thomas is being treated with antibiotics and his symptoms are abating.

According to the court, he could be released in the next couple of days.