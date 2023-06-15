Supreme Court Preserves Law That Aims To Keep Native American Children With Tribal Families

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has preserved the system that gives preference to Native American families in foster care and adoption proceedings of Native children.

The justices rejected a broad attack from some Republican-led states and white families who argued that the system is based on race.

The court left in place the 1978 Indian Child Welfare Act, which was enacted to address concerns that Native children were being separated from their families and, too frequently, placed in non-Native homes.

Tribal leaders have backed the law as a means of preserving their families, traditions and cultures, and they said Thursday’s ruling was a major victory for tribes and Native children.