SURVEY: 1/3 of Americans Don’t Plan to Get Flu Shot

Despite the 2017-18 flu season killing more than 80,000 people, 31 percent of Americans have no intentions of getting their flu shot this year, according to a consumer report issued by Stericycle.

For the survey, Stericycle polled 1,200 adults on Sept. 4 to better understand their habits and concerns about the 2018-19 flu season.

Here are five survey findings to know:

1. About 37 percent of respondents said they were not worried about catching the flu this winter.

2. Twenty percent of survey respondents said they do not take preventative measures to protect themselves from the flu, such as hand washing, receiving vaccinations or wearing surgical masks in public.

3. Thirty-seven percent of respondents reported their biggest concern was passing the flu onto a child or vulnerable family member.

4. About 35 percent of Americans do not believe the flu vaccine is effective in protecting them against getting the flu.

5. Fifty-seven percent of survey participants said they preferred to receive a flu shot from their physician, while 25 percent preferred their local pharmacy.

