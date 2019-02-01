SURVEY: 17.2M Americans Will Skip Work Monday with ‘Super Bowl Fever’

The Super Bowl is the biggest day of the year for football fans, and the Monday after is a big day for people to miss work.

An estimated 17.2 million adults employed in the U.S. are expected to miss work the day after the Super Bowl, according to a survey from The Workforce Institute at Kronos Incorporated.

It’s the biggest day of Super Bowl related absenteeism since Kronos started tracking in 2005.

The institute conducted a “Super Bowl Fever survey” with 1,107 adults in U.S. earlier this month. They found more than 8 million workers will take a pre-approved day off, but an additional 4.7 million are estimated to take a sick day even though they’re not ill.

But it’s not just employees. Their bosses are more likely to not work normal hours the Monday after the Super Bowl, the survey reports.

“Both employees and their bosses continue to play hooky the day after The Big Game,” said Joyce Maroney, executive director at The Workforce Institute, in a statement.

Another 3.1 million workers may go in to work late, the institute estimates, while 6.3 million are expected to leave work early.

