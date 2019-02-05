SURVEY: 2/3 of All Meetings Are Totally Pointless

Scheduling guru Doodle, has revealed that during 2019 there will be cumulative loss of 24 billion hours to pointless meetings.

“The state of meetings report 2019”, which spoke to a sample of more 6,500 people in the States, the UK, Germany and Switzerland as well as drilled down into 19 million meetings which were set up through Doodle’s online platform.

According to the study, workers spend up to two hours every week in superfluous meetings, which means — when you take into consideration that the study also found that professionals spend three hours a week in being briefed, debriefed, appraised and upbraided – two thirds of all meeting are totally pointless.

This waste of time and people adds up to staggering $541 billion drain on resources.

Commenting on the findings Gabriele Ottino, CEO of Doodle, said: “Everyone knows the pains of boring, pointless meetings. They happen every day, but the cumulative effect is frankly shocking!

“If you aren’t looking to improve the efficiency of meetings at your organization, you’re wasting an enormous amount of money and time. Many organizations will suffer due to a casual approach to scheduling and running meetings, and in particular the 25% of professionals who have an average of five or more meetings per week.”

