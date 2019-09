SURVEY: 2 in 5 Americans Would Never Wear Flip-Flops to a Restaurant

When it comes to restaurant attire, two in five Americans think flip-flops are a no-go.

In a survey of 2,000 American consumers conducted by Nordstrom’s Trunk Club, 38% of respondents said they would never wear flip-flops to a restaurant. Sandals were also thought to be a no-no by many, with 34% saying they wouldn’t wear the style out to eat.

