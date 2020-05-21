SURVEY: 20% of Parents Are Ordering Food to Have Some Alone Time Picking It Up

During this time we are all staying safe at home, parents are getting creative when it comes to finding “me” time. A study from DoorDash recently discovered that moms and dads are using meal times as a means for escaping the house––and we totally get it.

The survey found that 20 percent of parents admitted to ordering takeout for the purpose of getting alone time and taking a break from home. Not only that, but they are ordering more takeout than ever before.

It’s no surprise that the survey found that 56 percent of customers admitted to ordering more during the pandemic, many of which are bound to be parents who just can’t stand another night in the kitchen. Not only are customers placing more orders to avoid cooking, but to also support local businesses during this challenging time.

Source: redtri.com