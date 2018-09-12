SURVEY: 25% of Women in Their 30s Check Phone 200 Times a Day

It’s often thought that children and teenagers spend far too much time with their eyes glued to their digital devices, endlessly scrolling through Instagram and playing addictive games like Fortnite.

However, a new survey has found that adults can find it just as difficult to steer their eyes away from their hypnotizing smartphone screens.

According to a recent poll, around a quarter of women in their 30s and a fifth of those in their 40s check their phones 200 times a day, which equates to approximately once every seven minutes.

What are the benefits of giving up social media?

Furthermore, around half of women in their 30s and 40s say that despite the negative effect that social media can have on their confidence, they’re unlikely to delete their accounts.

The survey exploring the phone usage of 600 women was conducted by Marie Claire magazine.

Two thirds of the women in their 30s who were polled said that they feel the need to frequently check social media, with two in five women stating that they could be addicted to their devices.

While many may assume that Instagram is the most detrimental social media platform for one’s mental health, what with the plethora of filtered and edited photos uploaded onto the app on a daily basis, the survey indicated that this isn’t actually the case.

Facebook was deemed as being the most harmful social media platform for one’s self-esteem, with Instagram coming in second.

Social media can have a huge impact on one’s overall wellbeing, leading many people to experience sleep deprivation, memory distortion and self-esteem issues.

