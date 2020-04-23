SURVEY: 84% of Americans Want Another Stimulus Check

84 percent of Americans want another wave of stimulus checks, according to WalletHub’s new Coronavirus Relief Survey released on Monday.

This nationally representative survey shows how Americans view the government’s aid efforts so far, particularly the stimulus package.

Below are additional highlights of the survey, along with a WalletHub Q&A.

Key Stats from the study

Many people are at risk of going broke: Nearly 160 million Americans are less than three months away from running out of money.

Stimulus checks feed vices: Almost 24 million Americans will buy drugs, alcohol or tobacco with their stimulus money.

Americans want unemployment insurance to match wages: Around 56 percent of Americans don’t think people’s unemployment income should be more than their previous income.

People are generous during the pandemic: A third of Americans say they will donate part of their stimulus money to coronavirus relief.

The young want checks based on financial impact: Millennials are 25 percent more likely than baby boomers to think that stimulus checks should only be given to people experiencing income loss.

Americans think non-impacted businesses shouldn’t get aid: 70 percent of Americans believe that government help should only be given to businesses with a revenue loss.

The complete survey results can be found at this link.

Source: wtkr.com