SURVEY: 9 in 10 Children Don’t Know Bananas, Strawberries Grow on Plants

Do you know where your fruits and vegetables come from? A survey of 1,000 British children ages 6 to 12 found that one in five didn’t know apples grow on trees, while more than 9 in 10 weren’t aware that bananas or strawberries came from plants.

The survey, commissioned by beverage company HONEST Kids, also found knowledge gaps when it comes to the ways many other common fruits are grown.

For example, 60 percent of those surveyed didn’t know grapes grew on vines. Similarly, four in 10 children thought cherries grew on bushes, vines or plants. Another 14 percent thought melons grow underground, and perhaps most shockingly, a stunning 95 percent surveyed had no idea how strawberries are grown.

Some other surprising discoveries: while bananas were the most popular fruit among British children, 93 percent don’t know that they come from plants. Similarly, 88 percent didn’t know that pineapples grew from the ground either.

Perhaps it’s not so shocking then that 3 in 10 respondents had never picked their own fruit before, while three-quarters had never visited an orchard.

If anything, the study showed that getting children out to a farm may do them some good…at least when it comes to surveys.

Here’s a look at the full list of results from the survey:

PERCENTAGE OF CHILDREN WHO DON’T KNOW WHERE THE FOLLOWING FRUITS GROW:

Kiwi – 96 per cent

Raspberries – 96 per cent

Strawberries – 95 per cent

Cranberries – 94 per cent

Bananas – 93 per cent

Pineapples – 88 per cent

Grapes – 59 per cent

Apricots – 53 per cent

Blackcurrants – 50 per cent

Satsumas – 46 per cent

Blackberries – 45 per cent

Plums – 44 per cent

Limes – 44 per cent

Cherries – 41 per cent

Lemons – 41 per cent

Peaches – 40 per cent

Pears – 33 per cent

Mangoes – 34 per cent

Oranges – 26 per cent

Coconuts – 26 per cent

Apples – 21 per cent

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook