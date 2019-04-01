SURVEY: Adults Prefer Showers to Baths

More than half of the population prefer showers to baths, according to a new study

Fifty-seven per cent of respondents said they would choose a shower, compared to just 32 per cent who chose baths.

Three-quarters of those who preferred showers said they liked them because they were faster and more than half of respondents said they felt cleaner after a shower.

The research of 2,000 adults, commissioned by Victorian Plumbing, found people typically showered 20 times a month and tended to have a bath on eight occasions over the same period.

Respondents typically showered for nine minutes and 20 seconds at a time whereas those who bathed took 25 minutes and four seconds on average.

