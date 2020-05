SURVEY: Americans Hit the Snooze Button Twice Before Rolling Out of Bed

Half of Americans still wish their parents would wake them up in the morning, according to new research.

The survey of 2,000 Americans delved into all things sleep and found it’s no surprise we miss our childhood mornings — as waking up can be kind of a drag.

It seems people are just too cozy to get out of bed on time, with 49 percent of those surveyed pinpointing their late starts on just being too comfortable in their beds.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Mattress Nerd, the survey found while most have switched to the convenience of smartphones, just under a quarter of Americans still opt for an old-school alarm clock.

It takes Americans an average of 24 minutes to actually get out of bed and start the day — after two alarms and hitting snooze twice.

And in order to combat these groggy, snoozing habits, respondents shared they change their alarm times an average of 38 times a year.

But no matter how often respondents mix up their alarms, outside factors still play a role in their morning moods.

The top culprits of waking up on the wrong side of the bed included staying up too late watching TV, a negative event in their personal lives and an uncomfortable mattress.

Sixty percent of respondents shared the key to waking up easier was simply having exciting plans for the day.

Over three-quarters of respondents were in agreement that maintaining a morning routine helped them stay motivated and get out of bed.

But when those cozy sheets get the best of them in the morning, the first thing respondents cut from their morning routine was making the bed, closely followed by making breakfast and a cup of joe.

Top things skipped when running late

Making my bed: 56 percent Making breakfast: 40 percent Making coffee: 28 percent Packing a lunch: 26 percent Brushing my teeth: 25 percent Doing my makeup: 23 percent Doing my hair: 22 percent Wearing a thoughtful outfit: 19 percent Having matching socks: 18 percent

Top five feelings after waking up

Groggy: 29 percent Indifferent: 24 percent Happy: 19 percent Grumpy: 12 percent Motivated: 11 percent

Top five causes of waking up in a bad mood

Staying up too late watching TV: 48 percent Negative event in personal life: 38 percent Uncomfortable mattress: 35 percent My partner tossing and turning: 33 percent Street noise: 27 percent

