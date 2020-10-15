SURVEY: Americans Wouldn’t Mind Living in a Van
Move.org surveyed hundreds of Americans concerning their thoughts about living in a van. Turns out many would consider it.
According to data gathered in the survey, 72% of Americans would trade their home for a van to pay off debt.
74% said they would consider retirement in a van.
They also found 52% are more likely to consider van life because of COVID-19-related events.
Only 7% said they would not consider living in a van at all.
The full report can be found here.
