SURVEY: Americans Wouldn’t Mind Living in a Van

Move.org surveyed hundreds of Americans concerning their thoughts about living in a van. Turns out many would consider it.

According to data gathered in the survey, 72% of Americans would trade their home for a van to pay off debt.

74% said they would consider retirement in a van.

They also found 52% are more likely to consider van life because of COVID-19-related events.

Only 7% said they would not consider living in a van at all.

The full report can be found .