SURVEY: By End of School Year, Parents Will Have Asked Kids to ‘Hurry Up’ Almost 540 Times

According to a survey by Nutri-Grain, the biggest challenges parents face in the morning is getting kids out the door on time.

The survey of more than 2,000 moms and dads says by the end of a school year, parents will have asked their kids to hurry up almost 540 times.

Many parents do personal grooming on their way to work because of lack of time in the mornings.

And parents need to remind their kids at least twice in the morning to get dressed, brush their teeth or put on their shoes.

