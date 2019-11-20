SURVEY: Frustrated Office Workers Swear a Whopping 55 Times Per Week
Frustrated staff are turning the air blue 11 times a day.
F**k is the most common curse, heard at least once a day by 68%.
One in ten said they heard foul language at least 25 times a day.
Middle management swear the most, responsible for one third of bad language.
The poll of 2,000 by business telecoms firm 4Com found 19% tried never to swear.
But psychotherapist Jo Gee said: “Studies suggest swearing can be beneficial as the process is often cathartic.”
Recent Posts
Hooray!
The Countdown Is On!!!
691559
DD
days
days
:
HH
hours
hours
:
MM
min
min
:
SS
sec
sec