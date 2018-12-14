SURVEY: Half the Gifts You Give Are Forgotten About

877-06832615 © Photononstop / Masterfile Model Release: Yes Property Release: No Woman's hand throwing a gift in the garbage

According to a survey by groupon.com, more than half the gives you bought people last year are already gone from their memories.

Gifts are usually remembered because they came from a loved one, filled a real need, had a sentimental meaning and resulted in compliments from family and friends.

The best gifts according to groupon.com: clothing, dinner at a local restaurant, the latest gadgets, a spa day and a getaway trip.

What falls flat includes wrinkle cream, a scale, exercise equipment, underwear and cleaning supplies.

The survey showed that the best gifts usually came from a significant other; while the worst are probably from a sibling.

