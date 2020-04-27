SURVEY: Men Feel Safer Overall Than Women About Returning to Stores

Consumers feel the safest shopping in grocery stores and drug stores — but some more than others.

As stores begin to reopen, First Insight asked U.S. consumers which store formats they felt safe in while shopping. Grocery stores topped the list, at 54%, followed by drug store chains, 50%; big-box retailers, 45%; small businesses, 43%; warehouse clubs, 43%; and department stores, 37%.

The results, however, differed by gender, with men generally feeing shopping in retail formats of all types than women. For example, 58% of men generally feel safe shopping at a grocery store compared to 49% of women. Similarly, 49% of men surveyed feel safe shopping at big-box retailers, versus 43% of women, the smallest percentage difference. More men (47%) also feel safer than women (39%) shopping at local small businesses.

The First Insight survey also found that 80% of respondents prefer to use their own face masks and 70% prefer to use their own gloves rather than masks or gloves provided by the retailer when shopping in-store.

Additional survey findings are below.

• Worry about COVID-19 is subsiding slightly with a 6% decrease for the first time since February, with 82% of respondents being worried on April 20th, versus 87% on April 3, 2020.

• The impact of the virus on consumer purchase decisions also ticked down slightly, with 80% of respondents saying it has impacted their purchase decisions somewhat or significantly versus 89% at the time of the last survey.

• The percent of consumers cutting back on spending due to Coronavirus has leveled out, with 62% of respondents reporting cutbacks in spending on both April 3 and April 20.

Source: chainstoreage.com