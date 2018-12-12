SURVEY: Millennials Hate Talking on the Phone

Sorry Alexander Graham Bell. The generation known for spending hours on their smartphones every day scrolling through Instagram, texting and taking selfies is not picking up when someone calls them.

In fact, millennials hate talking on the phone, and are likely to decline calls they receive, according to a survey release Tuesday by BankMyCell, a website that analyzes technology trade-in and recycling programs. Instead, the 1,200 people surveyed would rather talk via WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Snapchat.

So why does Generation Y hate picking up? The survey found that time-consuming calls, a whiny caller, or being expected to attend an event were the top three reasons for not answering a phone call. Other reasons included avoiding doing a favor for someone, dodging verbal confrontation or trying to not bother those nearby.

Millennials aren’t straight up ignoring people, though. They’re coming up with excuses as to why they haven’t answered. The most popular explanation, by far, was saying they hadn’t noticed their phone vibrate or ring. Poor signal, meetings and driving were popular excuses, too.

And parents, it’s not just you that your 20-something is ignoring. The survey found that millennials are most likely to dodge calls from their friends. Also family, coworkers, bosses and partners. So pretty much everyone.

The rise of anxiety among this generation does play a role. According to the survey, 81 percent of people said they had to “summon up the courage” to make a phone call.

