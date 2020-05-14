SURVEY: Moms Are Driving Around Aimlessly & Blasting Music During Quarantine

A new survey by music site Spotify discovered that moms are using music to cope during this weird time. Some moms are even driving around alone listening to music simply to be alone. Parenting and motherhood are looking a bit different these days and it’s been more difficult.

More of us are working from home or simply staying home more and our kids are getting restless. Spotify set out to see how moms were doing with the quarantine and if music had been involved.

They questioned 3,000 mothers from Canada, the US, and Australia about how they were coping with being moms amid the new challenges. According to the results, music has been playing a big role in entertainment and bonding.

78% of moms surveyed had used music to connect with their kids while 1/3 of moms have used podcasts as a form of entertainment to switch it up from screen time. A vast majority, 81%, stream music while multitasking. Moms play their favorite artists while cooking, working, and exercising.

40% of moms surveyed have-played music for their kids to have dance parties and hopefully become exhausted. And what are most moms listening to? Pop was the most popular genre with 38% of moms choosing those catchy tunes. 14% preferred rock music and 13% love the twang of country.

Moms are also using music to grab some much needed me time and focus on themselves. 1/3 of moms said they use music as an escape to listen to in their rooms and 34% have gotten in their car to go on a drive to nowhere and listen to music they want to listen to.

Spotify dove a bit deeper and looked at the motion surrounding mothers during this quarantine. 67% of moms are taking things day by day. However, 30% have been frustrated, another 30% have been feeling anxious and 35% have cried along to a song in the last month.

Source: moms.com