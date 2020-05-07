SURVEY: Moms Prefer Quality Time with Family Over Gifts This Mother’s Day

US Foods recently surveyed more than 2,000 moms across America to better understand exactly what they want from their families this Mother’s day and how their plans to celebrate are being impacted by COVID-19.

Here’s what they found:

Moms were 10x more likely to say they want quality time with their family rather than gifts this Mother’s Day.

The top 3 things mom’s would love to eliminate this mother’s day are 1. Cleaning 2. Cooking 3. Fights/crying

75% say there’s someone they won’t be able to hug this year because of quarantine.

Mom’s ideal mother’s day during quarantine includes: Watching TV/movies, playing games with the family and spending time outdoors.

Moms most desired gift this year is takeout or delivery from their favorite restaurant.

Source: tristatehomepage.com