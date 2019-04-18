SURVEY: Most Eat Chocolate Bunny’s Ears First

Today is the big day and TopCashback.com is sharing the results of its egg-citing spring holiday survey.

It found two out of five (40 percent) Americans’ favorite Easter basket item is the classic chocolate bunny and 68 percent tend to chomp down on the ears first.

Easter is widely celebrated across the world and many (80 percent) in the United States plan on celebrating Easter this year with 56 percent aiming to spend between $1 and $50 on Easter gifts, including the egg hunt!

The survey polled a cross-section of 2,625 adults, aged 18 and over and eggs-posed American traditions and spending habits for the popular spring holiday. Let’s hop to the facts below:

Favorite Easter Tradition:

• Spending time with family (34 percent)

• Easter egg hunt (20 percent)

• Religious aspects (18 percent )

• Dying Easter eggs (10 percent )

• The food (8 percent)

Favorite Easter Basket Item:

• Candy (40 percent)

• Activity items- crayons, movie passes, book (20 percent)

• Plastic eggs with prizes (17 percent)

• Money (14 percent)

• Toys (7 percent)

Consumers plan on buying everything from food to clothing to celebrate this spring holiday with 58 percent of Americans purchasing their Easter essentials at Walmart, 39 percent at Target and 35 percent at the local grocery store. In addition to the most popular places to shop, 42 percent plan to purchase new outfits for Easter.

Planned Easter Purchases:

• Candy (78 percent)

• Food (74 percent)

• Gifts (48 percent)

• Décor (33 percent)

• Flowers (28 percent)

• Cards (24 percent)

Top 3 Ways Americans Celebrate Easter Without Breaking Bank:

• Shop sales and deals (71 percent)

• Coupons (54 percent)

• Cashback sites like TopCashback.com (37 percent)

TopCashback also found that 59 percent of respondents put money in their Easter eggs, with 29 percent putting coins and 30 percent dollars.

