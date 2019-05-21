SURVEY: Most Popular Gifts for Grads

TopCashback.com recently surveyed members on their graduation gift giving and spending habits. The survey found that 86 percent of grads will be expecting a gift to celebrate this major milestone and 91 percent will be getting graduates a present.

The survey polled a cross-section of 2,149 adults, aged 18 and over. Below, please find some additional insight from the survey:

The spending range for gift giving is significantly different for friends and family.

How much to spend on friends (top three results):

• Less than $50 (54 percent)

• $51 to $100 (34 percent)

• $101 to $500 (Nine percent)

How much to spend on family (top three results):

• $51 to $100 (41 percent)

• $101 to $500 (26 percent)

• Less than $50 (25 percent)

With the spending ranges locked in, which presents are best? The survey found that cash, gift cards and tech gifts rank supreme in both the friends and family categories.

Top three gifts for friends:

• Gift cards (50 percent)

• Cash (31 percent)

• Tech gifts such as a laptop, phone, tablet (Six percent)

Top three gifts for family:

• Cash (36 percent)

• Gift cards (31 percent)

• Tech gifts such as a laptop, phone, tablet (14 percent)