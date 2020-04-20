SURVEY: Nearly 40% of Graduating Seniors May Delay College Due to COVID-19

An independent survey polled 405 parents of high school seniors about COVID-19’s impact on potential college plans. According to the survey, 60% of parents say that they have not received any information about colleges’ safety plans for the fall term, and 40% of parents said that COVID-19 could delay their children’s college plans.

The survey was commissioned by Brian Communications in conjunction with Dynata, the world’s largest first-party data and insights platform.

Other information gathered in the poll includes:

85% of parents felt that they needed more information on what colleges and universities are doing to ensure student safety next year

40% would now prefer their child to attend a college or university closer to home

65% say that COVID-19 has made them more cautious about tuition expenses

“The incoming freshman class is the lifeblood of a healthy university or college,” said Brian Tierney, CEO of Brian Communications. “What we’re seeing in this survey indicates that parents of graduating seniors have deep concerns connected to this outbreak that could threaten the long-term viability of institutions if they don’t respond in the near term.”

