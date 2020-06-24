      Weather Alert

SURVEY: Nearly One-Third of Workers Expect to Work Remotely Full-Time After Pandemic

Jun 24, 2020 @ 9:15am

Americans who’ve been working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic expect that remote work will continue to be a big part of their “new normal” after the crisis has passed, according to a national survey from edtech firm MindEdge/Skye Learning.

The online survey, The State of Remote Work 2020: The Age of the Pandemic, of 828 remote workers and managers found that almost a third (29%) expect to remain working remotely full-time even after businesses resume “normal” operations. Another 27% expect to work remotely at least part-time – and only 35% expect to return to their old workplaces on a full-time basis.

Among managers, 36% expect that they will continue full-time remote work, and only 29% expect to return full-time to their old workplaces.

Among respondents who say that remote work has made their jobs harder:

  • 44% cite the increased number of meetings and/or phone calls
  • 37% cite problems with communication technology
  • 33% cite distractions at home
  • 23% cite uncertainty about when to end work for the day

Among respondents who say that remote work has made their jobs easier:

  • 66% cite increased flexibility
  • 59% cite the lack of (or shortened) commute
  • 46% cite fewer interruptions

Source:  prnewswire.com

