SURVEY: Nurses More Trusted Than Weather Forecasters, Scientists

Nurses are the most trusted of all the professions, a survey by Ipsos MRBI, with 95 per cent of the public saying that they would trust them to tell the truth.

Nurses are followed by doctors (92 percent), teachers (89 per ent), scientists (85 per ent), weather forecasters (84 percent) and judges (83 percent), in the most trusted professions, the Ipsos MRBI Trust in the Professions Survey finds.

Over 1000 respondents were asked if they would generally trust a list of professions to tell the truth or not.

Television news readers also scored highly at 75 per cent, though journalists fared less well at 46 per cent. This was an improvement of four per cent on the previous year’s figures, however.

That is better than advertising executives (18 per cent) and “social media influencers” at 10 per cent – but behind business leaders (38 per cent), estate agents (28 per cent) and bankers (27 per cent).

