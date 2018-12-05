SURVEY: People Drink Twice as Much Over the Holidays

The average American consumes double the amount of alcoholic drinks over the holidays than any other time of year, according to new research.

The statistic emerged in a new study of 2,000 Americans exploring how much more social we are over the time between Thanksgiving and New Years than normal and found that the average American will drink 100 percent more when holiday season sets in.

The average respondent drinks four alcoholic drinks per week but see their drinks consumption double to eight drinks a week during the festive period.

The survey, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of the smart supplement company Morning Recovery, also revealed that consumption naturally correlates with how often we’re going out, as the average American polled will attend three times more social functions and parties, too.

The holiday season brings out our most social selves, as 69 percent of those surveyed agreed they’re more likely to be socializing during this time of year. 

According to the results, in a normal, non-holiday week, the average American surveyed will attend just one social event, but when the holidays come around that number jumps to three.

The survey also went on to ask respondents about their favorite holiday drinks and found eggnog, perhaps unsurprisingly, reigns supreme (40 percent.)

TOP 10 HOLIDAY DRINKS

Eggnog 40%
Coffee with Baileys 34%
Christmas beer 28%
Cider 27%
Hot buttered rum 21%
Hot toddy 20%
Mulled wine 19%
Tom and Jerry 9%
Wassail 8%
Glogg 8%

