SURVEY: People Love Belting Out ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ in the Car Most

Hitting the roads this holiday season? “Jingle Bell Rock” is the festive song Americans belt out most while driving according to new research.

As families take to the roads in droves over the festive few months, a new study about holiday travel examined the most common shenanigans that go on during holiday car rides.

If you thought your bunch was the only one that jammed out in the car, you might be surprised to hear that two-thirds of families (67 percent) frequently sing together in the car while traveling.

Bobby Helms’ 1957 classic “Jingle Bell Rock” emerged as the song drivers and passengers sing along to most commonly (37 percent).

Other notable hits Americans enjoy caroling in the car include classic singalongs such as “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town,” “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer,” and “I Wish You A Merry Christmas.”

The study conducted by OnePoll, in conjunction with Quaker State, found that two thirds (67 percent) of participants said singing is part of their festive travel with more than a quarter (26 percent) belting out their favorite holiday jams often.

And with excitement levels at their peak, there are bound to be some hiccups along the way during the season of increased travels. American drivers will hear “I’m tired,” “I have to go to the bathroom,” and I’m hungry” six times each while traveling this holiday season.

Additionally, the data unveiled just how much Americans rely on their car performing well during the holidays. Shockingly, as many as 32 percent of those surveyed have had their car let them down during the holiday travel rush.

The biggest travel woe facing Americans during the holiday rush is a flat tire, with 68 percent experiencing the hassle of dealing with a flat tire while traveling during the holiday season.

Other travel hiccups include engine failure (40 percent), having a check engine light that won’t shut off (38 percent), a transmission issue (32 percent), and noises coming from the car’s brakes (29 percent).

A “cargument” is most likely to strike 27 minutes into a journey, but luckily they are quickly smoothed over by the excitement that (62 percent) of participants say they feel before embarking on their travels.

Which radio station to listen to is the most common trigger for “carguments,” followed by debates over what temperature the car should be and which route to take.

Drivers will then get asked the infamous “are we there yet?” at least five times on average.

Considering the “are we there yets,” perhaps it’s no surprise that drivers need to ask for quiet from excitable kids in the back seat on at least four occasions and will even utter an “I will turn this car around” to passengers three times.

The research detailed the holiday driving experiences of 2,000 American car owners and found the typical festive period is not exempt from unfortunate car troubles and mishaps, but overall the travels are filled with tons of holiday excitement and cheer.

