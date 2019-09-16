SURVEY: Parents Spend 82 Days a Year Trying to Get Kids to Sleep

Bedtime can be one of the most stressful times of the day for any parent. No matter how tired kids are, they seem to have this sudden burst of energy that kicks in approximately 30 seconds before they’re supposed to go to sleep. It can be even more difficult during those first few years when babies are waking for feedings or have colic or are just generally fussy.

While every parent knows that sleep deprivation with kids is real, a new survey conducted by Sleep Junkie showing just how real it is during that first year of parenting. The survey asked 500 UK and 500 US parents what a typical day looks like for them, and concluded that new parents lose around 5 hours and 25 minutes a day trying to get their child to sleep! Parents tried everything from feeding their child to walking or driving with their child to reading to their child to try to get them to fall asleep.

While over five hours a day certainly sounds like a lot, that number translates into the equivalent of 82 days a year just trying to get your child to sleep! That’s a huge number. The survey also found that not only are new parents missing out on much-needed sleep, but they are also lacking any quality me-time after having a newborn. Parents noted that they were only spending about 4 hours a day on themselves, ranging from socializing (1 hr 07 mins), to self-care (1 hr 18 mins), and leisure time (1 hr 35 mins).

Source: moms.com

