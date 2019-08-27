SURVEY: These Excuses Got People Out of Speeding Tickets

A new survey finds the vast majority of drivers freely admit to speeding.

“We had 82% admitting that they drive over the speed limit by as much as 15 miles per hour,” says Michelle Megna of CarInsurance.com.

The survey also asked about excuses used when stopped by the police.

Twenty-four percent claimed they didn’t realize they were speeding, 18 percent said they were late for work, and 14 percent remarked they were going as fast as everyone else.

There were others excuses, and interestingly, most are effective.

“Half of the drivers we surveyed avoided speeding tickets by providing an excuse,” Megna says.

The survey also found that asking for a warning also works well.

“41 percent of the drivers we surveyed that asked for a warning received it instead of a ticket,” Megna notes.

