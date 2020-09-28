Susan Arntz selected to by Mankato City Council to succeed Hentges

(Mankato, MN) – Susan Arntz has been selected to succeed Mankato City Manager Pat Hentges, who is retiring at the end of the year.

Arntz is the current City Administrator of Waconia.

Arntz’s hiring was approved by a 6-1 vote by the city council. The dissenting vote came from council member Dennis Dieken, who preferred Vermillion City Manager John Prescott.

The third finalist up for consideration was Daniel Ortiz-Hernandez.

Hentges’ last official day as Mankato’s City Manager will be December 31.