Suspect arrested after allegedly pulling gun during altercation at North Mankato bar

(North Mankato, MN) – Police say a man is behind bars after an incident involving a handgun at a North Mankato bar early Saturday morning.

North Mankato officers responded just after 1 a.m. to the Roadhouse Bar & Grill off Highway 169, where a 911 caller had reported a man had pulled a gun during a verbal altercation.

Anthony R. Bendjebar, 31, of Chaska, was eventually taken into custody for the incident, according to a release from North Mankato Police.

The release says Bendjebar had left the Roadhouse prior to police arrival, but was discovered with his vehicle in a nearby parking lot. He was taken into custody at gunpoint, according to the release, which Chief Ross Gullickson says was the due amount of caution because a weapon was mentioned in the complaint.

A loaded 9 mm handgun was found in Bendjebar’s vehicle when officers executed a search warrant. Gullickson told SMN that police believe the gun was loaded during the altercation with the victim. Witnesses later told police that Bendjebar had pointed the gun at a person’s head.

Bendjebar is charged in Nicollet County Court with two counts of felony second-degree assault, two counts of felony threats of violence, and one count of gross misdemeanor carrying a pistol without a permit.