Suspect behind bars after early Saturday morning Mankato pursuit

A Brooklyn Park man is behind bars after a pursuit with Mankato police over the weekend.

Police say Jeremy Terrell Hobbs, 29, faces possible felony charges of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, assault with a vehicle, DWI, and criminal damage to a motor vehicle for the early Saturday incident.

According to a press release from the City of Mankato, police attempted a stop on Hobbs’ vehicle at 1:23 a.m. on 3rd Avenue. Hobbs led police on a pursuit, striking three police cars before the chase ended in the alley between the 1900 block of 5th and 6th avenues, according to the release.

Hobbs was arrested at the scene. There were no injuries.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

