Suspect charged in robbery near campus

A suspect has been charged in last week’s robbery near the university campus.

A warrant has been issued for Nyakong Deng, 19, of Mankato, who was charged Tuesday with felony aggravated robbery in Blue Earth County Court.

The robbery happened February 10 at 10:32 a.m. on the 1500 block of Warren St.

Court documents say a female pedestrian was walking when she heard someone run up behind her. A hard object was forcefully pressed against the victim’s head, and a female voice told her to empty her pockets, says the complaint.

After stealing the victim’s phone and backpack, the suspect got into a vehicle, which the victim was able to describe to police in vivid detail. Witnesses said the driver was wearing a black hijab and a red mask.

The Kia Soul was located in an apartment complex parking lot a short time later by a Mankato police officer. Deng was in the driver’s side of the vehicle, and a juvenile female on the passenger side, according to the complaint. The victim confirmed it was the car involved in the robbery.

Police say the victim’s backpack was found in a nearby dumpster.

A pellet gun, a red mask, and a large bolt that had been painted black were found inside the vehicle, according to the complaint.