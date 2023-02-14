Suspect in 2021 Winthrop shooting in custody in Sibley County

A suspect from a 2021 shooting in Winthrop is now behind bars.

Keshaun Schelven Coatie, 25, is in custody at the Sibley County Jail.

Coatie was charged in May 2021 with the attempted murder of Jessica Holtz. Court documents say Coatie knocked on the door of Holtz’s Winthrop home in November 2020 and fired a gun at her multiple times.

Holtz suffered several gunshot wounds and was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center.

Investigators believe Holtz was shot because she planned to testify in court against Coatie’s friend, David Harris, with whom she had allegedly conspired to steal from a New Auburn gas station.

Coatie was released from the Illinois Department of Corrections in October after serving time for a residential burglary. He was sentenced Jan 18 in Hennepin County Court for a shooting in South Minneapolis, which also occurred in November 2020. That shooting also involved Harris, according to court records.

Coatie was convicted on charges of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon for the Minneapolis shooting. A charge of 2nd-degree attempted murder was dropped. He was ordered to serve three years in prison and received credit for two years served. He was booked in Sibley County on February 2, according to jail records.

A warrant is still out for Brianna Watson, who allegedly drove Coatie’s getaway car after the Winthrop shooting.