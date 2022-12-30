Suspect in Custody in Investigation Into Idaho Student Deaths
December 30, 2022 10:15AM CST
Moscow, Id – Several media outlets are reporting there’s a suspect in custody related to the murder of four Idaho college students. A 25-year-old male has been taken into custody in Pennsylvania. The November 13th murders of the four students shocked the nation and led to an intense investigation.
Police will hold a news conference Friday afternoon to announce further developments. No suspect, motive or weapon has been identified.