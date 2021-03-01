Suspect in fatal Highway 14 crash in custody in Nicollet County

The suspect in a fatal crash that killed a North Mankato man in January 2020 is in custody.

Steven Paul Hess, 37, was booked in the Nicollet County Jail Friday afternoon. Jail Administrator Joel Polzin said Hess was arrested on a probation violation.

Hess was charged in July with criminal vehicular homicide for the crash, which killed 23-year-old Aaron Glen Lloyd, of North Mankato.

A warrant for arrest was issued at the time Hess was charged.

Court documents say Hess had amphetamines and methamphetamines in his system at the time of the crash.