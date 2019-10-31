Suspect in Pumpkin Mask Steals Bedsheets From Eagan Store

If you’re in the Eagan area, be on the lookout for a burglary suspect with a face like a Jack-O-Lantern.

The masked shoplifter struck at a store in the southern Twin Cities suburb over the past week, taking advantage of the Halloween season to conceal his identity without arousing an unusual level of suspicion.

They managed to get away with bedsheets, which perhaps they needed for another Halloween get-up.

Anyone with information about the suspect can contact Eagan PD confidentially at 651-675-5799, or by email at eaganpd@cityofeagan.com.

Source: bringmethenews.com