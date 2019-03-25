Suspect sought after robbery near MSU

(Mankato, MN) – Mankato police are searching for information on the suspect of a Saturday night robbery near the MSU campus.

A victim was approached by a male asking around 11 p.m. near 40 West Campus View Road, according to a release from Mankato Public Safety. Police say the suspect asked the victim for directions, then took the victim’s money before fleeing on foot.

The suspect, described as a black male wearing all black clothing, displayed a handgun during the incident according to the release.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (507) 387-8780, or call 911.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © 2019 Southern Minnesota News – Alpha Media Mankato. All rights reserved.)