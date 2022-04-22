      Weather Alert

Suspect sought in connection with a series of Mankato thefts

Apr 22, 2022 @ 9:42am

Mankato Public Safety is searching for a suspect in a series of thefts from earlier this month.

The thefts occurred on April 1, 2, & 4.  More than $1,000 in art supplies were stolen from Hobby Lobby as a result of the thefts, according to police.

Mankato Police are looking for this man in connection with a series of thefts in the city.

The suspect is described as a white man with brown hair.  He was wearing a black, red, and white sweatshirt on one occasion. The suspect wore a blue puffy jacket, and red sweatpants, and had a bike during another incident.

Anyone with information about these incidents should contact public safety at (507) 387-8725 or call 911.

 

Connect With Us Listen To Us On