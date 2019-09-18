Suspect Tried to Set Woman On Fire in Attempted Murder, Kidnapping

crime scene for vehicle search protect by yellow caution tape

Minneapolis police are investigating an attempted kidnapping and attempted murder near the northern border of the city.

According to a police report, a man tried to set a woman alight during a domestic assault on the 5100 block of North Colfax Avenue at 4:21 a.m. Monday.

No suspects are in custody at this time, with police investigating it as an attempted murder, attempted kidnapping and arson incident.

At this stage, there are few details as to the nature of the relationship between the attacker and the victim, nor are any details available on injuries sustained by the victim.

The attack happened in the Lind-Bohanon neighborhood, near the border with Brooklyn Center.

The 5100 block of Colfax Avenue North is just north of the Jenny Lind Elementary School and Bohanon Park.

Source: bringmethenews.com

