Suspected arson at rural Henderson home

(Gaylord, MN) – A fire last week at a Sibley County residence was likely arson, according to Sibley County investigators.

The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a house fire at 6;56 a.m. on June 21 at 32528 Scenic Byway Road, about three miles north of Henderson. A release from the sheriff says the home belongs to Shawn and Lindsay Kluver of Henderson.

The Sheriff’s Office says the cause of the fire remains under investigation, but is suspected to be arson.

The Minnesota Arson Reward Project is offering up to $5,000 for the identification and conviction of those responsible. Shawn and Lindsay Kluver are also offering another $10,000.

Anyone with information should contact the ARSON hotline at (800)-723-2020 or the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office, at (507)-237-4330.