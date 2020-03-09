Suspected church burglar arrested in Mankato

(Mankato, MN) – Police say a suspected church burglar is behind bars awaiting charges in Blue Earth County.

Anthony Paris Wilson, 24, faces possible charges of second-degree burglary of a religious building.

Police say the victim, a man affiliated with the Canvas Church at 101 Pauley Way, went for a run on Saturday afternoon, hanging his jacket outside the church. When he returned, he discovered his keys missing, but thought he had possibly lost them, according to police.

Associate Director Dan Schisel says the victim was working late at the church that same night when Wilson entered the church, saying he was there to use the bathroom. The victim knew he had locked the church door and began a conversation with Wilson, who eventually handed the keys to the victim before fleeing the church, according to police.

Police found Wilson based on a description given by the victim. Wilson has no permanent address.