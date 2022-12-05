Suspected human remains discovered in charred vehicle near Bird Island

An investigation is underway in Renville County after suspected human remains were discovered in a charred vehicle.

Sheriff’s deputies responded Sunday afternoon at about 1 p.m. to a report of a burned-up vehicle in a drainage ditch on the 81000 block of 370th St, about a mile west of Bird Island.

Police found the vehicle had been entirely consumed by fire. Inside the car were the suspected human remains, which were sent to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and to determine a cause of death.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the case.