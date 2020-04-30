Suspected impaired driver arrested in fatal hit-and-run

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Police say a driver was apparently impaired when he struck and killed a pedestrian in St. Paul and left the scene.

The suspect’s pickup truck was spotted by an officer about 15 minutes after the incident Tuesday afternoon. The 46-year-old driver was arrested and booked into the Ramsey County jail on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports the identity of the victim was not immediately released.