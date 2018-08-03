Suspicious Man Who Approached Child at Park Sought By Mankato Police

Mankato police are alerting the public and asking for assistance in locating a suspicious person.

Public Safety says their searching for a man who reportedly approached a 9-year-old girl Wednesday at Wings over White Oaks Park on Tanager Road.

The man asked the child to come with him. When she refused multiple times to walk towards him, he drove away.

Police say the suspect is a white male in his early 30’s with an average build, had facial stubble and was wearing glasses. The man wore a black or dark gray baseball cap and a similar-colored shirt.

He was driving a small, white 4-door sedan.

This is the second incident involving a suspicious male approached a possible victim in a Mankato park in just over a week. On July 25, a teen was in a Mankato park when a man assaulted her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or call 911.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook