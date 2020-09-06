Sustainable agriculture grants available to Minnesota farmers

(St. Paul, MN) – Minnesota farmers and educators focused on testing new ideas in sustainable agriculture are encouraged to apply for a new state grant.

The Sustainable Agriculture Demonstration Grant explores farm profitability, energy efficiency, and environmental benefits of sustainable agriculture practice. Grantees must be willing to share what they learn with others.

Projects last two to three years, and could be funded up to $50,000, with applicants providing a dollar-for-dollar match on amounts greater than $25,000.

A total of $200,000 in grants is available this year

Grants applications must be received by 4 p.m. Thursday, December 10. More information and applications are available online.