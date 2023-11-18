SUV recovered from Hiniker Pond

A vehicle was recovered from Hiniker Pond in Mankato Saturday morning.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the 2020 GMC Acadia was pulled from the west bay of Hiniker Pond near the swimming beach at around 9 a.m. The SUV was submerged in approximately 12 feet of water and was about 60 yards from shore. It was not occupied when it was recovered.

Investigators say the circumstances leading up to the Acadia going into the water appear intentional, but the incident remains under investigation.

It’s believed that no one was injured during the incident.