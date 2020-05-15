SUV, semi crash in McLeod County; local residents involved

(Mankato, MN) – Two people were injured in a McLeod County SUV vs semi crash that involved several local residents.

The crash happened between Hutchinson and Glencoe in Biscay Township at 5:34 a.m. Thursday, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The patrol’s crash report said Jeffrey Scott Tupa, 25, of Le Sueur, was southbound on Highway 22 in a Chevy Blazer, when he crossed over the centerline and collided with a northbound semi driven by a Madison Lake man.

A passenger in the Blazer, Kristopher James Hipp, 31, of Norwood Young America, was transported to Glencoe Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A second passenger in Tupa’s vehicle wasn’t injured.

The Freightliner semi driver was Timothy Gene Knutson, 47. His passenger was 45-year-old Jeremy Dennis Wick, of Mankato. Neither man in the semi was injured.

The state patrol says its unknown whether alcohol played a role in the crash.